Southampton man guilty of possessing weapon and explosives
A man has been found guilty of possessing a prohibited weapon and explosives after a bomb disposal unit was sent to his home.
Police were called to the property on Bond Road in Bitterne Park, Southampton, on 19 June.
Pascal Knorr-Gulde, 48, was also convicted by a jury at Southampton Crown Court of a further charge of attempting to manufacture a firearm.
He is due to be sentenced on 4 February.
Police evacuated two neighbouring properties while officers and a specialist explosives team searched the address.
Knorr-Gulde was found not guilty of attempting to manufacture explosives.
The judge ordered that a charge of possessing a firearm by a person with previous convictions should lie on file.