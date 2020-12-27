Christmas Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles jumper a Twitter hit
'Tis the season for a festive sweater but one woman's throwback knit has really captured the Christmas spirit on social media.
As a three-year-old, London-based Hannah George sported an eye-catching Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles jumper knitted for her by her grandmother.
Now 30 years on, her mum on the Isle of Wight has created an exact replica and posted it in time for Christmas Day.
"I haven't taken it off since," Hannah told BBC Radio 5 Live.
She tweeted side-by-side photos of herself wearing the design now, and as a child 30 years ago, and it has so far been liked more than 18,000 times.
'Best mum in the world'
This year also marks the 30-year anniversary of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film.
The movie introduced even more people to super-powered reptiles Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Rafael, who had already appeared in a 1980s TV series based on the comic books of the same name.
Film and television writer Hannah said she had mentioned the original jumper to her mum about three months ago but said she never expected she would actually knit a new one.
"Then come 25 December, she's pulled out all the stops and made it for me," said Hannah.
"She's just the best mum in the world, just the kind of person who would do something so thoughtful."
The 33-year-old said her mum had enjoyed having something creative to do in lockdown and "she knew how much I'd love it".
"It's really similar to the original one - a bit bigger obviously because I've grown slightly!"