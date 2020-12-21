Covid Hampshire tiers: Minister's concerns as Gosport split
A minister has raised concerns over "inconsistent" coronavirus restrictions in her own constituency.
The Gosport parliamentary constituency, in Hampshire, is split between the tier two status and the most stringent tier four.
Conservative MP and Culture Minister Caroline Dinenage said it would be hard for police to enforce the tiers.
She said she was querying the decision with Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove.
Ms Dinenage said: "This latest tier decision is terrible news for local businesses and devastating for those who were looking forward to spending a few days over Christmas with loved ones after a hellish year.
"I have spoken direct with [government] advisors to query the inconsistency of the local restrictions, which put three quarters of my constituents in tier four and a quarter in tier two."
The Hampshire conurbation of Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant is among areas which were placed in tier four on Sunday.
The Gosport peninsula is adjacent to Fareham, which remains in tier two.
Dan Jackson, who owns Fusion Fitness gym in Fareham, said he believed customers might try to move from tier four areas.
He said: "I've had people ring me to sign up.
"There may be a reason behind that because all the gyms are shut in Portsmouth and Gosport, so how do I police that?"
George Madgwick, who owns The Wicks restaurants in Portsmouth and Fareham, said the tier system was confusing.
He said: "There's just not a strong enough clear message that the general population can understand or get behind.
"We don't know whether we're coming or going. It's just a complete mess."
Ms Dinenage said it was more likely the Stubbington part of her constituency would join tier four than restrictions elsewhere being eased.
She said the nearest hospital, the Queen Alexandra in Portsmouth, was facing "serious capacity issues", with health workers experiencing "high fatigue and low morale".
The MP said she had raised concerns about enforcing the tiers with Hampshire's Police and Crime Commissioner.
