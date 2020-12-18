Attempted- murder arrests after teenager stabbed in Southampton
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the stabbing of a teenager in Southampton.
The 18-year-old victim was stabbed in his chest, arm and leg in Cowdray Close, Lordswood, at about 11:30 GMT on Tuesday.
He was taken to Southampton General Hospital where his injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.
The two men, aged 18 and 19, both from Southampton, remain in custody.
Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for information.