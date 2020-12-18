BBC News

Hampshire 'toxic' police unit officers guilty of gross misconduct

Published
image captionThe six men were based at the Serious and Organised Crime Unit in Basingstoke

Six members of a "toxic" police unit have been found guilty of gross misconduct after their "offensive" conversations were secretly recorded.

Investigators bugged the Northern Serious Organised Crime Unit's office in Basingstoke, Hampshire, and analysed messages over a 24-day period in 2018.

The Northern Serious Organised Crime Unit was "homophobic, racist and sexist", a misconduct panel heard.

The panel is due to consider sanctions at a later date.

Jason Beer QC, prosecuting, previously said a "toxic, abhorrent culture" had developed amongst some officers because of a "lack of leadership".

He said vulgar language was the "stock-in-trade" of the unit, where the team's only black officer was often a target of abuse.

One of the accused officers, PC James Oldfield, interrupted the panel as the verdicts were read out, saying: "Absolutely unbelievable… nonsense."

The officers could be dismissed when the panel reconvenes on 4 January.

Related Topics

  • Hampshire Constabulary
  • Basingstoke

More on this story

  • Hampshire officers 'permitted toxic culture in police unit'

    Published
    3 days ago

  • Detective breaks down at Hampshire misconduct hearing

    Published
    30 October

  • Offensive words 'widely used' at Hampshire Constabulary

    Published
    27 October

  • Hampshire police unit supervisor 'sent emails to run football club'

    Published
    23 October

  • Hampshire officers 'shared fake explicit images of royals'

    Published
    20 October

  • Hampshire police unit members were 'homophobic, racist and sexist'

    Published
    20 October