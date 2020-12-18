Hampshire 'toxic' police unit officers guilty of gross misconduct
Six members of a "toxic" police unit have been found guilty of gross misconduct after their "offensive" conversations were secretly recorded.
Investigators bugged the Northern Serious Organised Crime Unit's office in Basingstoke, Hampshire, and analysed messages over a 24-day period in 2018.
The Northern Serious Organised Crime Unit was "homophobic, racist and sexist", a misconduct panel heard.
The panel is due to consider sanctions at a later date.
Jason Beer QC, prosecuting, previously said a "toxic, abhorrent culture" had developed amongst some officers because of a "lack of leadership".
He said vulgar language was the "stock-in-trade" of the unit, where the team's only black officer was often a target of abuse.
One of the accused officers, PC James Oldfield, interrupted the panel as the verdicts were read out, saying: "Absolutely unbelievable… nonsense."
The officers could be dismissed when the panel reconvenes on 4 January.