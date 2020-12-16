Widley suicide victim 'could not bear idea of lockdown'
A man who took his own life at the start of the first UK coronavirus lockdown "could not bear" the prospect of self-isolating and was upset at the loss of benefits, a coroner has heard.
Dan Furniss, 34, was found dead at his flat in Widley, Hampshire, on 27 March.
His Personal Independence Payment had been stopped and he was worried about being unable to see family and friends, the Portsmouth hearing was told.
Coroner Jason Pegg recorded a conclusion of suicide.
Mr Furniss was a "colourful, sociable" man who had been diagnosed with long-standing depression and had made previous suicide attempts, the inquest heard.
He was HIV-positive, had been bullied over his sexuality and had struggled with the death of his former partner four years previously, the coroner was told.
The victim's mother, Anita Harper-Sterling, said the pandemic had added to his troubles.
She said: "He could not bear the thought of being locked down. Covid just topped it off."
Mr Furniss was found dead four days after the March lockdown began when police broke into his home in Delphi Way.
Mr Pegg concluded: "Dan said he could not bear the thought of staying in. He was depressed at the prospect of having to isolate.
"It seems to me a combination... - but particularly so, to an extent, the stopping off of his benefit... in February or March... and the prospect of having to go into lockdown and not socialise as he would have done - added to Dan's troubles."
The victim's sister, Chelsea Furniss, said avenues of help should have been better advertised in March.
She said: "The initial lockdown was very sudden and there was not much guidance at first. A lot of stuff seen in the media was very scaremongering."