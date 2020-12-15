Joanna Thompson stabbed 118 times by son, inquest told
- Published
A woman had suffered more than 100 stab wounds when she was found dead at her home, an inquest has heard.
Joanna Thompson, 50, had also been strangled and died from neck injuries at the house in Hambledon, Hampshire, in July 2019.
Her son Rowan Thompson, 18, admitted manslaughter but he was found dead at a secure mental health unit ahead of his murder trial in October.
The inquest into Ms Thompson's death concluded she was unlawfully killed.
Her body was found when police were called to the property in Vicarage Lane shortly after midday on 1 July.
The inquest at Winchester Coroner's Court heard Ms Thompson, a speech therapist, had been strangled and had suffered 118 stab wounds.
Mr Thompson denied her murder but admitted manslaughter at a court hearing in August.
He was detained under Section 2 of the Mental Health Act at the Gardener Unit in Prestwich, Greater Manchester.
The Crown Prosecution Service said last month the trial had been vacated due to the death of the defendant.