Rule-breaking Hampshire councillor resigns from cabinet
- Published
A councillor has resigned from his cabinet position days after being criticised for having "strong links" to a group which was set to receive a council grant.
A conduct panel found last week that Hampshire County Council's Sean Woodward breached rules when dealing with a £15,000 grant for children's motorcycle display team The Rockets.
He cited "personal reasons and pressure of work" for stepping down as executive member for recreation and heritage.
Mr Woodward will remain a councillor.
A conduct panel had found that although Mr Woodward initially withdrew himself from the grant decision-making process, he later "compromised his position".
Its chairman, councillor Rhydian Vaughan, said he did this "by mentioning to officers a specific application expected from an organisation with which he had strong links".
The panel said Mr Woodward "put himself under an obligation" to The Rockets and "reinvolved himself in the grant payment process" after declaring his interest.
'A quirky application'
The behaviour was found to have breached the council's code of conduct but it was ruled there had been no dishonesty and no further action was required.
Mr Woodward said he was "disappointed" by the findings.
He added: "If it was my enthusiasm for getting a scheme under way then so be it because I happened to mention what I thought it was a quirky application to the officers."
Following the announcement of Mr Woodward's resignation, council leader Keith Mans said he would be choosing a replacement this week.
"I wish to thank Sean for his support to my cabinet," he said.
Mr Woodward, a Conservative who is also leader of Fareham Borough Council, was first elected as a county councillor in 2005 and became a cabinet member in 2018.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.