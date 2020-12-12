Man dies in A420 crash between HGV and minibus at Faringdon
- Published
A man has died in a crash between an HGV and a minibus.
The crash happened on the A420 near Fernham Road in Faringdon, Oxfordshire, at about 02:00 GMT.
The passenger of the Mercedes minibus - a man in his 40s - died at the scene. Work is ongoing to locate his next of kin, Thames Valley Police said.
The driver of the HGV suffered life-changing injuries but is in a stable condition, while the driver of the minibus suffered minor injuries.
An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, the force said.
Road closures and diversion routes have been put in place, while road repairs continue.