Hampshire councillor breached code over 'quirky' grant application
A county councillor breached conduct rules over the awarding of a £15,000 grant to a children's motorcycle display team, a panel has said.
Hampshire member Seán Woodward had "strong links" with the Rockets, including a personal connection, the county's Conduct Advisory Panel heard.
He withdrew from the decision-making process, but contacted officers about the grant, it ruled.
Mr Woodward said he had mentioned the bid because it was "quirky".
A former director of the Rockets - referred to as "Mrs A" - was employed by Mr Woodward's company, the panel was told.
Independent investigator Simon Goacher said there was "some dispute about the nature of the relationship" between the pair.
'Compromised position'
He told the panel: "He had discussions with her and she agreed to be a candidate for election to the district council and he took her to a number of civic engagements."
Mrs A fell out with the team's other two directors who later complained about Mr Woodward's conduct over the grant, Mr Goacher said.
The falling out led to the grant being withdrawn.
The panel said there was no suggestion of "dishonesty".
Its chairman, councillor Rhydian Vaughan, said: "Councillor Woodward compromised his position... by mentioning to officers a specific application expected from an organisation with which he had strong links."
He added that the councillor "put himself under an obligation" to the Rockets and "reinvolved himself in the grant payment process" after declaring his interest.
Mr Vaughan said the behaviour breached the council's code of conduct, but no further action was necessary.
Mr Woodward, the council's executive member for recreation and heritage, said he was disappointed by the finding.
He added: "If it was my enthusiasm for getting a scheme under way then so be it because I happened to mention what I thought it was a quirky application to the officers."