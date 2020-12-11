Coronavirus: Case rates in Hampshire and Isle of Wight
- Published
Here are the latest rates of cases of Covid-19 in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight.
The figures are the number of infections per 100,000 people in the seven days up to and including 6 December.
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
- Southampton - 70.9 (down from 71.3)
- Portsmouth - 149.4 (up from 114.9)
- Gosport - 94.3 (down from 150.9)
- Havant - 137.9 (up from 94.3)
- Winchester - 48.1 (down from 79.3)
- Fareham - 74.8 (down from 88.6)
- East Hampshire - 59.7 (down from 72.8)
- New Forest - 65.0 (up from 38.3)
- Basingstoke and Deane - 92.9 (down from 98.5)
- Rushmoor - 86.7 (up from 66.6)
- Eastleigh - 53.2 (down from 56.1)
- Test Valley - 40.4 (down from 57.1)
- Hart - 78.3 (up from 63.9)
- Isle of Wight - 16.2 (down from 30.3)
For comparison, the figure for England is 156.2 (up from 154.2).
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Figures were updated on 10 December and come from the government's coronavirus dashboard.
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- SCHOOLS: What will happen if children catch coronavirus?
- TESTING: What tests are available?
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.