BBC News

Non-native 'stowaway' dormouse found in New Forest

Published
image copyrightSean Foote
image captionMr Foote has named the garden dormouse Brie

A nature lover from Salisbury has adopted an unexpected pet after finding a garden dormouse in the New Forest.

Sean Foote was driving near Godshill on Sunday when he spotted the creature by the side of the road.

Mr Foote believes the rodent, which does not occur in the UK, may have stowed away from mainland Europe in a car or lorry.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust said the species was not classed as "invasive".

The garden dormouse, which is found in southern Europe, generally grows to 10-15cm in length, not including its tail.

Mr Foote said, as it was illegal to re-release non-native species, he had named the female dormouse Brie and was continuing to care for it at home.

He and his partner - both knowledgeable about native small mammals - were initially "perplexed" by the creature, which has distinctive black eye markings.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe dormouse was found by the side of Roger Penny Way, near Godshill

Mr Foote said: "Having consulted experts, it's considered the most likely explanation to its presence in the UK is that it has been attempting to hibernate within a nook or cranny in a vehicle that was in France, then driven here, where it then fell out.

"As it's illegal to release non-native animals, it will now have to stay in captivity."

Mr Foote said he has since discovered other records of the creatures being found in Kent and Derbyshire.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust suggested the dormouse could have escaped or been released from captivity but said it was not classified as an invasive species.

"There is potential for any non-native species to establish and have negative impacts on native ones but so far this species has yet to breed," she said.

The UK's only native dormouse is the hazel dormouse, which is much smaller.

Related Topics

  • Godshill

More on this story

  • Dozy dormouse gets stuck in garden bird feeder on the Isle of Wight

    Published
    19 November

  • Dormice population warning after Swanwick habitat destroyed

    Published
    27 October

  • Extinction: Quarter of UK mammals 'under threat'

    Published
    30 July

  • Invasive species: MPs call for a million people's help

    Published
    25 October 2019