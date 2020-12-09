Louise Smith death: Shane Mays jailed for murdering niece in woods
- Published
A man has been jailed for life for murdering his teenage niece in woodland and violating and burning her body.
Louise Smith, 16, was found dead at Havant Thicket, Hampshire, on 21 May - 13 days after she went missing.
Her uncle Shane Mays, 30, was previously found guilty of murder by a jury at Winchester Crown Court.
Imposing a minimum term of 25 years, the judge, Mrs Justice May, said he had committed "the most gross abuse of trust".
Louise went to live with her aunt and Mays, who was her uncle through marriage, in late April after an argument with her mother.
Mays "flirted" with the "anxious and vulnerable" teenager, including by tickling her feet in a video found on her phone, his trial was told.
The defendant, who had admitted manslaughter, told the jury the teenager lured him to woods to "bond" with him.
Giving evidence, Mays said he became enraged when she hit him with a stick during an argument over drugs.
He told the court he did not know how many times he punched her as she lay on the ground, only stopping when he heard her moaning.
The defendant, of Ringwood House, Leigh Park, said someone else must have later interfered with and burned her body.
Louise suffered "repeated, heavy blows" to the head but the cause of death could not be determined due to the fire, the jury was told.
Mays, who was assessed by a psychologist as having an extremely low IQ of 63, said he forgot what he had done until he was in prison on remand in June.
In a victim personal statement read out in court, Louise's mother Rebbecca Cooper said her "strong-willed, happy, smiley" daughter had "the whole world to look forward to".
Addressing Mays, she said: "You killed her in such a traumatic way and what you did afterwards is beyond words. You are a monster."
A statement from the teenager's father, Bradley Smith, said he was "tortured by nightmares" and felt he might "never recover".