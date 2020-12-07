BBC News

Monolith appears on Isle of Wight beach

image captionThe object was found by people walking on Compton Beach on Sunday

A shimmering, mirrored monolith has appeared on an Isle of Wight beach.

The large monolith was first discovered just above the tide line on Compton Beach on the south west of the island on Sunday.

Alexia Fishwick said she "was dumbstruck" when she came across it. "Many people walked past it and ignored it - it's incredibly graceful."

Similar objects have also been discovered recently in Utah, California and Romania.

It is not known who installed the structure which is described as about 7.5ft (2.2m) high by 2ft (0.6m) wide.

image captionAlexia Fishwick said she was "dumstruck" when she came across the monolith during a walk

