Road through Basingstoke football stadium scrapped
- Published
Plans to build a road through a football ground have been scrapped after a failed bid to turn the site into a flats.
The Camrose Stadium, the former home of Basingstoke Town FC, had been earmarked for development but the plans were refused in September.
Now a planned link road to the scheme has also been amended, with improvement works planned for a roundabout instead.
Two years of work at Brighton Hill Roundabout will begin in autumn 2021.
The Camrose had been home to the football club for more than 70 years, but it was forced to relocate after the owner put the site up for sale last year.
Hampshire County Council revised the road scheme after the development was refused by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Transport county councillor Rob Humby said the authority had worked closely with councillors in Basingstoke.
He said: "After planning permission was refused for the Camrose Link Road element of this scheme, it has been necessary to come up with a new approach, to ensure that improvements can be made to Brighton Hill Roundabout that will help ease congestion at busy times of the day, improve safety and provide people with more opportunities to walk and cycle."