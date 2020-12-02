Eastleigh rail depot death: Killed railway worker named
A railway worker who died from crushing injuries at a Network Rail depot has been named.
Kevin Mauger, 53, died at the Long Welded Rail Depot off Dutton Lane in Eastleigh, Hampshire, on Monday.
The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) said Mr Mauger had been carrying out maintenance on machinery.
A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, but has been released while inquiries continue.
The TSSA said the rail loading operative, who worked for Network Rail for 18 years, died from crushing injuries.
The British Transport Police (BTP) is investigating the death alongside the Health and Safety Executive.
A Network Rail spokesman previously said: "We're working with British Transport Police to understand what happened.
"As soon as we can say more, we will do so, but our thoughts are with the family and friends of our colleague."