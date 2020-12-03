Popular radio gardener Brian Kidd dies aged 82
A popular gardener who appeared on local radio phone-ins for almost 50 years has died.
Brian Kidd was affectionately known as "Mr Gardening" in Portsmouth, where he had been the city council's head of parks and gardens and even had a road named after him in honour of his work.
He died aged 82 in an Isle of Wight care home, his family said.
He was a regular on-air expert and panellist on BBC Radio Solent's gardening programmes.
As head of the Portsmouth City Council's parks and gardens, Mr Kidd was in charge of 1,600 acres of green spaces in the city and also wrote a weekly horticultural column for the Portsmouth News newspaper.
He was made a freeman of the city on his retirement in 2003.
Mr Kidd was a regular panellist on BBC Radio Solent's gardening shows, answering listeners' gardening questions since the station began broadcasting in 1970, and last appeared on air in 2019.
In recent years, he passed on growing tips from his allotment on the station.
Presenter of the Kitchen Garden programme Rebecca Parker said: "Whenever he was on the show we used to refer to it as 'The Brian Kidd effect' because the phone lines would lit up.
"He has been a much-loved and valued contributor and I will always remember him with huge affection and fondness.
"He brought warmth, kindness and humour to everything he did and I will miss teasing him about his annual growing of over 70 Brussels sprout plants."