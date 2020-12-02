Southampton Airport expansion: City council objects to latest plans
Southampton City Council has objected to revised plans to expand the runway at the city's airport.
The airport wants to to lengthen the runway by 164m (538ft) to increase the number of flights and allow the use of larger planes.
The council voted to oppose the scheme on the grounds of climate change and noise levels.
The Business South group told the meeting the extension was "essential for the future".
The city council had previously voted to oppose the airport's original plans in January.
Southampton Airport has since amended the proposals and the city council was asked to confirm its position before a final decision is taken by councillors in Eastleigh - where the airport is located.
The latest plans allow the local authority to set a maximum cap on the noise level and would give affected residents grants for insulation.
'Huge harm'
Managing director at Southampton Airport Steve Szalay previously said the airport's future would be in doubt if it was not allowed to extend the runway to accommodate planes such as the Airbus 320 and Boeing 737.
Passenger numbers at the airport have fallen by 89% this year.
Lyn Bryshaw, from the Airport Expansion Opposition group told the online council meeting the development would "cause huge harm to the environment and local people"
"The economic benefits for Southampton and the region have been overstated and no evidence at all has been presented to suggest that the airport would go out of business without the extension."
Tim Hancock, chair of Business South, said: "The business community supports the Southampton Airport runway application.
"The certainty of the planning permission is essential for the future."
Leader of the opposition Conservative group Dan Fitzhenry said the expansion was "crucial" for the local economy.
Lisa Mitchell, chair of the planning and rights of way panel said she was "not satisfied" with the efforts to limit the impact on climate change and noise levels.
A decision on planning permission is due to be made on 17 December.