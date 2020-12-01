Network Rail worker dies while working at Eastleigh rail depot
A railway worker has died while working at a Network Rail depot.
The man, who has not been named, died at Long Welded Rail Depot off Dutton Lane in Eastleigh, Hampshire, at about 14:30 GMT on Monday.
British Transport Police, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and the Office of Road and Rail are at the site.
The TSSA rail union said the death was "a sad reminder of the need for rigorously safe working practices".
A Network Rail spokesman said: "We're working with British Transport Police to understand what happened... As soon as we can say more, we will do so, but our thoughts are with the family and friends of our colleague."
Paul Clifton - BBC South transport correspondent
This is highly unusual. It is the first fatality in the sprawling railway yards at Eastleigh in decades.
It happened at the north-east edge of the site where new track is welded into huge 216m (708ft) lengths, after delivery in shorter sections from British Steel in Scunthorpe.
Eastleigh is well known for having generations of local families spending their entire working lives on the railway. Eastleigh is the main depot serving the south of England.
Network Rail has worked very hard to improve the safety of its workers in recent years, and its record had been getting steadily better, until 2020.
Following a report last month, safety inspectors demanded Network Rail implement "real change" and the chief inspector of railways, Ian Prosser, spoke of "growing concerns that Network Rail was not doing enough to control risks to track workers".
Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the TSSA union, said: "This is a sad day for our railway family and we send our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues for the Network Rail worker who was killed.
"While safety standards have improved in recent years, this fatality is a sad reminder of the need for rigorously safe working practices."