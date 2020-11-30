Louise Smith death: Jury visit scene of 'brutal murder'
The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 16-year-old girl have been taken to woodland where she was "brutally" killed.
The body of Louise Smith was found badly burned in woodland at Havant Thicket in Hampshire on 21 May, 13 days after she vanished on VE Day.
The prosecution claims Shane Mays, 30, killed the teenager before setting her body on fire.
Mr Mays denies murder but has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
James Newton-Price QC, prosecuting, previously told the court there are no CCTV cameras on the route believed to have been used by Mr Mays as he walked with Louise to Havant Thicket where she died.
He also said mobile phone mast signals placed Louise in the area of the route on the afternoon of 8 May.
Mr Mays's defence barrister previously told his trial at Winchester Crown Court his client admitted causing Louise's death and had attacked her after "losing control of his temper" after an argument, but "did not intend to kill her".
The jurors were taken to shops Louise and Mr Mays visited the night before she was killed, and where he returned the afternoon she was killed to buy pizza.
They were also taken to see the location of the flat where the accused lived with his wife, Chazlynn Jayne Mays, who is also the victim's aunt.
The court previously heard Louise had been staying at their one-bedroom flat in Leigh Park and had argued with the them.
The trial continues.