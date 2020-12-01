Basingstoke teenager stabbing death: Two men found guilty
Two men have been found guilty of killing a teenager who was stabbed to death.
Taylor Williams, 18, died in hospital after being found injured in a garden in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on 31 August last year.
Olamide Soyege, 29, was found guilty of his murder on Monday following a trial at Winchester Crown Court.
Terence Maccabee, 19, was found guilty of manslaughter and having a knife in a public place.
Soyege, of Mayswood Gardens, Dagenham, east London; Maccabee, of Radnor Road, Southwark, south London; and a third person, Paige Taylor, 24, of no fixed address; were also found guilty of robbery and conspiracy to rob.
They are due to be sentenced at the same court on a date yet to be set.
The court previously heard Mr Williams was stabbed to death when drugs gang members raided the base of a rival group.
Kate Anderson, of Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) Wessex, said: "We believe the tragic death of Taylor Williams was as a result of a dispute over drug dealing in the Basingstoke area."