Cowes Floating Bridge: Oil leak grounds troubled ferry
The Isle of Wight's troubled chain ferry has been suspended following concerns about a leak of hydraulic oil.
Isle of Wight Council said, if left unattended, the issue would "ultimately dispose of hydraulic oil" into the River Medina.
The ferry returned to service 10 days ago after repairs to its loading ramps.
It was also laid up for three months after a hydraulic fault was discovered during routine maintenance work in July.
The council spokesman said: "Unfortunately we have no option but to suspend the Cowes floating bridge service this morning while engineers investigate an hydraulic oil leak.
"We will work closely with our contractors to resume the service as quickly as possible".
He confirmed that no oil had been discharged into the river.
The £3.2m ferry which crosses the River Medina between Cowes and East Cowes has faced a catalogue of problems since replacing the previous Floating Bridge 5 vessel in May 2017.
Technical issues have included broken chains, excessive noise, electrical and hydraulic faults and damage to cars.
Local residents have called for the vessel to be replaced.
Speaking before the latest breakdown, East Cowes councillor Karl Love said: "It's only sensible solution - a carbon copy of Floating Bridge 5, green, super-efficient, electrified - the future."
Council leader Dave Stewart previously said: "It's functioning, its the one we've got but we can look to the future and I'm keeping an open mind on that."
Drivers who still wish to make the crossing over the River Medina face a detour of up to 11 miles (18km).
A substitute launch service for foot passengers runs between Cowes and East Cowes while the ferry is suspended.