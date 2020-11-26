Alton's festive skiing marmot gains town's support and new friend
- Published
A giant skiing rodent which divided opinion when it was revealed in a Christmas display in a Hampshire town has become a "much-loved feature".
After its "love it or hate it" reaction last year, Alton Town Council staff nicknamed the marmot "Marmite".
The council said people started posting on its social media page in September asking to have the rodent back.
It said feedback on this year's display featuring two marmots had shown an "overwhelmingly 95%" were in support.
Last year some residents were left baffled by the decoration, calling it a "hideous thing" while others welcomed it as "something a bit different".
The 16ft-high (5m) illuminated rodents stand alongside a traditionally decorated tree and Christmas lights in Market Square, as well as lights around the High Street.
Town council clerk, Leah Coney said: "As Marmite's name from last year suggests he was not popular with everyone.
"Some who said they didn't like it last year, this year have said, do you know what 2020 has been weird anyway, so let's embrace the madness!
"Whilst we clearly did not want to downplay the seriousness of the current situation we felt that we all needed a little light relief and to make everyone smile."
The council said it bought the giant marmots second hand - Marmite in 2019 for £4,000 and Meribel this year for £3,352.
The marmots went on display on Wednesday and will be on show until the beginning of January.