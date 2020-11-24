Cobra bite Isle of Wight charity worker leaves hospital
- Published
A British charity worker has left hospital in India after being blinded and paralysed by a snakebite.
Ian Jones, from the Isle of Wight, was bitten by a cobra in a village near Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
His charity, Community Action Isle of Wight, said he remained confined to a wheelchair and totally blind.
It said his family was "hugely grateful" for a crowdfunding appeal to help pay medical costs which has raised more than £17,000.
The former healthcare worker was running a charity-backed social enterprise aimed at helping craftspeople trade their way out of poverty.
He was bitten twice by a cobra, which could have proved fatal, in a warehouse he had made his living quarters.
Claire Robertson, from Community Action Isle of Wight which runs the enterprise, said he was "not out of the woods yet".
"While Ian is out of hospital, he has paralysis in his legs and is therefore confined to a wheelchair and he is also totally blind, both as a result of the cobra venom, which is extremely frightening for him," she added.
Mr Jones has previously suffered from malaria, dengue fever and coronavirus while in India.
Ms Robertson said the charity was continuing efforts to repatriate him. She said his family was "hugely grateful" for the "amazing global response" to the fundraising appeal.