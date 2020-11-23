BBC News

Man who died in M271 crash in Southampton named

Published
image copyrightFAMILY PICTURE
image captionDavid Sullivan was described as "beloved" by his family

A grandfather-of-six who died in a crash on the M271 in Southampton has been named.

David Stephen Joseph Sullivan, 64, from Wivelsfield Green, West Sussex, died at the scene of the collision , which involved his vehicle and three others.

His family said in a statement: "He will be very sorely and sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved him."

A 32-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation.

Hampshire Constabulary is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe crash involved Mr Sullivan's van, another van, a pickup truck and a lorry

