Jonathan Maertens: Man who raped girls jailed
- Published
A "prolific" sex attacker who raped and abused girls has been jailed for life.
Jonathan Maertens, 35, of Freshwater on the Isle of Wight, filmed his attacks on an eyewear camera and other devices, a court has heard.
He previously pleaded guilty to 34 sexual offences, including 13 rape charges and three offences of administering a substance with intent.
He was sentenced to a minimum of 16 years in prison.
'Campaign' of abuse
Judge Tim Mousley QC told Isle of Wight Crown Court Martens had caused "misery and lasting harm".
Rebecca Fairbairn, prosecuting, said the defendant began a nine-year "campaign" of offending in 2011.
An allegation of sexual touching made by a child in 2017 was not proceeded with by police, she said.
Maertens, of Richmond Meade, was arrested in June following a second allegation.
Police found more than 200,000 indecent images on devices at his home, including more than 2,000 "first-generation" videos, the court heard.
The court heard that at least three victims were "given a noxious substance to render them effectively unconscious".
Ms Fairbairn said Maertens abused some of his victims for more than an hour, "yet the children did not wake".
'Manipulative sexual predator'
He inhaled amyl "poppers" and drank alcohol on the videos, which he edited professionally, the barrister added.
In a victim impact statement read out in court, one child said: "Finding out what has happened to me has completely broken me."
Judge Mousley told Maertens: "You are a confident, deceitful, prolific and manipulative sexual predator.
"You have failed to realise the widespread misery and lasting harm you caused."
He imposed a sexual harm prevention order for life.
As Maertens was led out of the courtroom, someone in the public gallery called out: "You're a monster, Jon."