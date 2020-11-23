Natasha Lambert begins 3,000-mile transatlantic challenge
- Published
A sailor who has no use of her arms or legs and uses her breath and tongue to control her boat has begun a 3,000-mile (5,000km) journey across the Atlantic.
Natasha Lambert, 23, from the Isle of Wight, is among five crew on her boat and 300 sailors in the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC).
Her 46ft (14m) catamaran, Blown Away, was fitted with the "sip and puff" technology by her father.
The crossing from Gran Canaria to Saint Lucia is expected to take three weeks.
Ms Lambert, who has athetoid cerebral palsy, has previously completed a Channel crossing as well as sailing solo round the Isle of Wight in mouth-controlled boats.
The former Young Sailor of the Year, who holds a British Empire Medal for her charity work, is hoping the crossing will raise another £30,000 for her own sailing school, Cowes RNLI and the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.
Blown Away, with five crew including Ms Lambert, had to be fitted with a new computer in Gran Canaria after the original kit was damaged during an airport transit.
More than 50 boats are taking part in the 2020 ARC event, which has been running for 35 years.