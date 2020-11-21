BBC News

Southampton £250m homes and leisure scheme plans submitted

Published
image copyrightSovereign Centros /
image captionDeveloper Sovereign Centros said the scheme would create a "vibrant waterfront environment"

Plans have been submitted for a £250m housing and leisure scheme in a city centre.

The development would involve the demolition of Southampton's Leisure World cinema and restaurant site, which opened in 1997.

Proposals include 650 homes, two hotels, a cinema and a casino, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Southampton City Council will discuss the outline application by developer Sovereign Centros early next year.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe existing Leisure World building opened in 1997

John Marsh, a director at the firm, said the scheme would bring "significant investment" to Southampton and would create a "vibrant environment alongside the waterfront".

He said the plans, which include restaurants, shops, a multi-storey car park and office space, would create 1,000 jobs.

The firm said it hoped the development would be built in four stages from 2022 after a more detailed planning application is submitted.

The site forms part of the city's so-called Mayflower Quarter, between the central railway station and the Mayflower Park, which is earmarked for redevelopment by the council.

Related Topics

  • Southampton