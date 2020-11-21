Woman raped on Havant footpath
A 20-year-old woman has been raped on a footpath in Hampshire.
The attack happened in Leigh Park, Havant, at some point between midnight at 06:40 GMT, police said.
Officers said they would remain at the path between Middle Park Way and Charlton Crescent throughout the day.
Det Insp Emma Crute said: "This has understandably been a very distressing incident for the woman involved and we are keen to hear from anyone who can assist our investigation."
Police have appealed for dog walkers, motorists and residents with CCTV to contact them.