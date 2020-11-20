Arrest after man dies in multi-vehicle M271 crash in Southampton
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after another man died in a multi-vehicle crash on the M271 in Southampton.
The crash closed the southbound carriageway from the M27 to the A35 at Redbridge on Tuesday.
It involved a heavy goods vehicle, Nissan Navara pick-up truck, Mercedes Vito van and Renault Relay van. The victim, in his 60s, died at the scene.
The man, from Portsmouth, has been released under police investigation.
Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.