Louise Smith death: CCTV of teen shopping with Shane Mays
- Published
A teenager was filmed on CCTV shopping with her alleged murderer on the day before she was "brutally" killed, a court has heard.
The badly burned body of Louise Smith, who was 16, was found at Havant Thicket woodland in Hampshire on 21 May, 13 days after she vanished.
Shane Mays, 30, denies murder but has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
His trial at Winchester Crown Court was shown footage of him with Louise visiting local convenience stores.
It showed the pair shopping at a Premier store and also Louise in a Tesco shop.
The last known footage of Louise shows her walking in Somborne Drive with Mays.
A friend of Louise's, Chloe Edwards-Guest, told the court Louise had been in a "rebellious" mood in the days before her death, particularly about smoking cannabis against the wishes of Mays and his wife.
Prosecuting, James Newton-Price QC previously told the court Louise had argued with Mays and his wife, Chazlynn Jayne Mays - the victim's aunt - whose one-bedroom flat in Leigh Park she was staying in.
Louise had agreed to come back to stay but had got drunk during the evening, before contacting an online mental health helpline in the early hours of 8 May, the court heard.
The prosecution claims Mays inflicted heavy blows to the teenager's head before setting her body on fire.
The trial continues.