Frazer Brabant murder: £10,000 reward offered over Halloween death
- Published
A £10,000 reward has been offered to help solve a murder investigation into the death of a man in Basingstoke last year.
Frazer Brabant, 31, was found with serious head injuries in a back garden in Gershwin Road on 31 October 2019.
The charity Crimestoppers has offered the reward for anonymous information it receives that leads to the conviction of Mr Brabant's killers.
Fifteen people have so far been arrested in connection with his death.
Hampshire Constabulary believes Mr Brabant - a father of two young children - was assaulted between 10:40 and 10:43 GMT.
He died of his injuries in hospital on 21 January.
Crimestoppers regional manager Emily van der Lely said: "Even if you think the information you have is insignificant, please still contact us as it could make all the difference.
"You can tell our charity what you know 100% anonymously. Nobody will ever know you contacted us, only you."
Only information passed to Crimestoppers using the anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or via the 0800 555 111 freephone number will qualify for the reward.