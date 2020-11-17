Liphook station: SWR told to provide wheelchair access
A train company is facing prosecution unless it makes changes to provide access for wheelchair users at one of its stations.
South Western Railway (SWR) has forced disabled passengers travelling from Liphook in Hampshire, to go to other stations or "simply not use the train", the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said.
The rail regulator has given SWR until May to find a solution.
SWR said it was working on introducing a solution "as soon as possible".
The ORR said the gap between the train and platform meant a boarding device, such as a ramp, was required for wheelchair users by law.
It has issued SWR with an improvement notice which explains the company will have committed an offence if it fails to introduce boarding devices for disabled passengers by its deadline.
'Narrow platforms'
Stephanie Tobyn, a deputy director of the ORR, said: "Helping wheelchair users to get on and off a train is a fundamental duty for a train operator and a vital service for passengers.
"That is why we've taken action to ensure SWR fulfils this essential accessibility standard."
An SWR spokesperson said: "We have been liaising closely with the ORR to resolve the complex challenge provided by the narrow platforms at Liphook Station and are working hard to find a practical solution as soon as possible."