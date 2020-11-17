New Forest Stone Age nutshell 'reveals prehistoric campsite'
- Published
The remains of a hazelnut shell from the Stone Age could show evidence of early human activity in the New Forest, archaeologists have said.
They were discovered along with a monument and five urns from the Bronze Age during two digs at Beaulieu Estate.
Archaeologists working on the New Forest National Park Authority (NPA) project said evidence from the Mesolithic period was rare.
They might show there was a prehistoric campsite in the area, they added.
NPA said the "charred remains" of the hazelnut shell were given a "surprisingly confident" Mesolithic date of 5736 - 5643 BC by radiocarbon dating.
"Archaeological evidence from the Mesolithic period is rare but now and again we do find flint tools and evidence for these temporary settlement sites," said Jon Milward, of Bournemouth University Archaeological Research Consultancy.
"We know of a few Mesolithic sites close to Beaulieu River and it appears there was another at this site."
The NPA said the investigation of the ring ditch monument had "added significantly to our knowledge of prehistoric activity in the New Forest".
Mr Milward said: "Monuments with entrances and apparent open interiors such as this one may have been meeting spaces used to carry out rituals and ceremonies that were important to the local community.
"There is evidence here of regular modification and an apparent continuity of use over a long time, implying that this monument was perhaps more than a burial place and played a significant role in the community for many generations."
Three of the urns, dating to 1500-1100 BC, were excavated at Bournemouth University and found to contain cremated human bone.
The investigations and digs, which took place in 2018 and 2019, were supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and involved more than 40 volunteers.