Louise Smith death: Shane Mays admits manslaughter
- Published
A 30-year-old man has admitted killing a teenager found dead in a Hampshire woodland, 13 days after she vanished.
The body of 16-year-old Louise Smith was found at Havant Thicket on 21 May. She was reported missing from the Leigh Park area on 8 May, which was VE Day.
Shane Mays, of Somborne Drive, Havant, pleaded guilty to manslaughter when he appeared at Winchester Crown Court.
However, he denies murdering the teenager. His trial is due to begin on Tuesday.
Mr Mays replied "guilty' when the manslaughter charge was put to him in court.
Prosecutor James Newton-Price QC said: "The plea is not acceptable and there will need to be a trial."
Ms Smith was last seen alive in Somborne Drive in Leigh Park at midday on 8 May.
Her body was found in the nearby wood after extensive searches by specialist teams.