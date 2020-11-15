Two seriously hurt in M3 crash and assault
Two men have been seriously hurt in an assault and crash on the M3 motorway in Hampshire.
The incident happened on a slip-road at junction 11 towards Winchester at around 16:00 GMT on Saturday.
Police said a man, 59, was assaulted on the carriageway and taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A male suspect, 21, was subsequently involved in a crash with a vehicle and taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Hampshire Constabulary said the suspect, from Winchester, was seen on hatched markings prior to the crash. He was taken to Southampton General Hospital.
The assaulted man, from Southampton, has since been discharged from the same hospital.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage of the assault and vehicle prior to the collision.
The motorway was closed until 23:30 BST to allow officers to investigate, the force said.
Motorists on Twitter reported being stuck in traffic for more than four hours.