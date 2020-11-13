Isle of Wight crash: Tribute to motorcyclist killed
The family of a man who died after crashing into a laundrette on the Isle of Wight have said he "cherished" going out on his motorbike.
Christopher David Schuchart, 35, of Yarborough Road, East Cowes, crashed into the corner of the launderette in Green Street in Ryde on Sunday.
Mr Schuchart, who was riding an orange Kawasaki, was taken to St Mary's Hospital in Newport where he died.
Hampshire Constabulary is investigating the circumstances of the collision.
It happened at the junction with the High Street near the St Johns Road traffic lights at about 00:15 GMT.
Paying tribute to him, his family called him a "sociable, hardworking, fun loving and helpful man who will be sadly missed by his wife and children".
It added: "He was always on the go whether it be out fishing with his friends or out on his motorbike which he cherished.
"He was always willing to help anyone with anything they needed and will be sadly missed by so many."
Police have asked any witnesses, or people who may have dash cam or CCTV footage, to come forward.