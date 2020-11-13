Newport Harbour regeneration: masterplan approved
A masterplan to regenerate a harbour on the Isle of Wight has been unanimously approved by the island's council.
The plans for Newport Harbour include a new footbridge across the Medina River, a hotel, and hundreds of new homes.
A multi-storey car park, restaurants, a college, shops, and a cultural and conference centre also form part of the redevelopment designs.
The main area earmarked for redevelopment is on the eastern side of the Medina.
The approval of the Newport Harbour Masterplan by the council cabinet on Thursday means that development plots can now be put on the market.
Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Wayne Whittle, cabinet member for regeneration and business development, said a key priority for the regeneration strategy was to enhance Newport, extend the town centre, and bring derelict buildings back into use.
He said: "The masterplan gets the balance right between ambition and delivery."
He added that the site would create jobs, more users of the harbour, and more people travelling into the town on foot instead of by car.
The proposals, which have been in development since February 2018, include more than 200 new homes, with existing buildings to be kept and reused to preserve the historic heritage of the quay area.
Planning permission will still be required to start any building works, which will be done in three phases over 15 years.
Cllr Barry Abraham, cabinet member for planning and housing, said: "Newport has a large area of brownfield sites, sites that are not actually used, and that is what we really need to push forward."