Cowes Floating Bridge: Further fault found on troubled island ferry
- Published
The Isle of Wight's troubled floating bridge will remain out of service after another fault was found.
The chain ferry returned to service on 20 October after a three-month stoppage to fix a problem with its hydraulics. It broke down again on 7 November.
It had been due to run again on Monday but a sheared inner piston end and a fatigue crack have now been found.
The council said the vessel was being checked "to ensure they do not have similar problems".
Isle of Wight council leader, Dave Stewart, said: "It is very disappointing that the service was taken out in the first two weeks it was back."
He said the work would be "completed shortly" and the vessel would then return to service.
But councillor Karl Love said believing the problems could be fixed no matter what was "institutional blindness", according to the BBC's Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
He said: "My residents just want this fixed like everybody else and fixed sooner rather than later."
The ferry, which crosses the River Medina between Cowes and East Cowes, has faced a catalogue of glitches since entering service in May 2017.
The council has been in legal discussions about the issues and Mr Stewart asked committee members at a meeting on Tuesday for a list of questions regarding the latest problems.
When the ferry is out of service, a launch boat ferries foot passengers, while vehicles face a 11-mile (18km) detour via Newport.
A push-boat is also being used to keep the vessel at the right level during fast-flowing spring tides, costing £97,000 a year.