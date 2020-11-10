Coronavirus: Wightlink suspends Portsmouth-Ryde FastCat route
- Published
A passenger ferry service between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight is being suspended due to coronavirus lockdown travel restrictions.
Wightlink said it would halt its FastCat service from Friday and also reduce sailings on its Lymington-Yarmouth car ferry route.
It said low passenger numbers have made the service "unsustainable".
Cross-Solent operators have been co-operating to ensure transport for key workers and essential supplies.
Wightlink said FastCat passenger numbers have declined by 80% compared to last year with the 230-capacity vessels now carrying fewer than 20 people on each crossing.
The service resumed on 31 July after being suspended due to travel restrictions in place during the first lockdown.
'Monitor demand'
Lymington-Yarmouth car ferry sailings will be cut to a weekday-only two-hourly service.
Wightlink's Portsmouth-Fishbourne vehicle ferry route route will continue as an hourly service.
Chief executive Keith Greenfield said: "We are sorry to suspend our FastCats and reduce sailings between Lymington and Yarmouth, however we will still be able to transport all essential travellers and supplies to the Isle of Wight on our remaining services.
"We will continue to monitor demand with a view to restoring services as soon as they become sustainable.
Rival operator Red Funnel previously said it would evaluate use of its RedJet passenger service between Southampton and West Cowes as the lockdown continued.
When the second national lockdown came into force, Isle of Wight Council emphasised that non-essential travel to the island for holidays and second home visits should cease.
- LOCKDOWN LOOK-UP: The rules in your area
- PAY-PACKET SUPPORT: What do chancellor's plans mean for wages?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- YOUR QUESTIONS: We answer your queries