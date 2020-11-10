Toilet Duck capsule swallowing death 'catastrophic'
- Published
The mother of a toddler who died after she was thought to have swallowed a toilet freshener capsule has said her daughter's death is "catastrophic".
Arietta-Grace Barnett died on 9 July 2019 after she was believed to have ingested the Toilet Duck product.
Her mother, Lucy Cook, urged parents of young children to "think again" about buying certain cleaning products.
She said the death of her "very funny" and "really cheeky" two-year-old daughter was "indescribable".
"It's catastrophic," she said. "People say glibly I'm devastated by this, but actually until something like this happens you don't really know the meaning of the word."
An inquest heard Arietta-Grace was taken to Southampton General Hospital after she began vomiting a "bright pink" liquid on 28 June last year.
Medics discharged her on 2 July believing her condition was improving, but she was later readmitted on 9 July when she died.
A surgeon told Winchester Coroner's Court the detergent may have caused fatal injuries.
The inquest heard the case is thought to be the first of its type in the world.
Recording her death as an accident, coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp said an issue with the Toilet Duck capsule child-proofing needed to be highlighted.
She said a potential problem with the product was that it was designed to slow-release "globules" of chemicals.
"The child-proofing wasn't child proof because it had definitely been tampered with at the top and according to Mum, that was done by one of the children," she said.
'Heartbreaking'
Ms Cook, from Sarisbury Green, urged other parents of young children to be aware of similar products and to "perhaps thing again and not buy them".
"This sort of gel-type thing is not seen as particularly toxic. Had I known obviously I wouldn't have bought them either," she said.
A spokeswoman for SC Johnson, which makes the toilet cleaning product, said: "This is heartbreaking, and our thoughts are with the family.
"As it remains unclear exactly what caused this tragedy, we are unable to provide further comment at this time."