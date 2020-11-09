Covid: Twelve Winchester Prison officers test positive
- Published
Twelve prison officers who work at the same jail have tested positive for Covid-19, the BBC has discovered.
Most of the cases among Winchester Prison staff are thought to have been contracted in the community, meaning it has not been classified as an "outbreak site" by Public Health England.
Twenty-five staff were still self-isolating at the weekend, but most are expected back at work later this week.
The Prison Service said it was closely monitoring the situation.
All prisoners are quarantined for two weeks when they first arrive at jail and no inmates have so far caught the virus inside HMP Winchester.
'Prisoners have suffered'
However, BBC South's home affairs correspondent, Nikki Mitchell, said more than 80 staff at the site had had to self-isolate over the past few weeks, resulting in challenging conditions for those left on duty.
Nikki Mitchell said: "Prisoners, too, have suffered. They're already on a very limited regime, have had even less time out of their cells, and the few social visits allowed have stopped again.
"What's ominous for those living in and around Winchester, though, is that the positive cases inside the walls have been contracted outside in the wider community, and indicate the need for us all to continue taking precautions."
A Prison Service spokesperson said: "Our priority is to limit the spread of the virus and to protect the lives of those who live and work in our prisons.
"We have taken precautionary measures at HMP Winchester following a small number of positive cases, in line with public health guidance, and will continue to closely monitor the situation."