Isle of Wight crash: Motorcyclist killed after crashing into laundrette
- Published
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a laundrette on the Isle of Wight.
The crash happened in Green Street at the junction with the High Street near the St Johns Road traffic lights in Ryde at about 00:15 GMT.
The man, who was riding an orange Kawasaki, was taken to St Mary's Hospital in Newport where he died.
He crashed into the corner of a launderette in Green Street. The roads in the area have been closed while an investigation is carried out.
Hampshire Constabulary said it does not believe another vehicle was involved at this stage.
It is asking for any witnesses, or anyone with possible CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward.