Cowes Floating Bridge: Ferry suspended weeks after resumption

Published
image copyrightIsle of Wight Council
image captionThe £3.2m vessel has had a number of technical faults and service interruptions

The Isle of Wight's troubled floating bridge has been suspended again just weeks after it returned to service following a three-month lay-off.

The £3.2m chain ferry has faced a catalogue of technical problems since entering into service in May 2017.

Local councillor Karl Love said the latest breakdown came after a "loud bang" was heard as the crew raised the prow shortly after 09:00 GMT.

A council spokesman said engineers were inspecting the prow hinge.

'No surprise'

The service returned on 20 October after a hydraulic problem was found during routine maintenance in July.

It was suspended for a few hours last weekend following a hydraulic leak.

Mr Love said the latest fault came as "no surprise". The council has apologised for any inconvenience.

Drivers who still wish to make the crossing over the River Medina face a detour of up to 11 miles (18km).

A substitute launch service for foot passengers runs between Cowes and East Cowes while the ferry is suspended.

image copyrightIsle of Wight Coucil
image captionThe ferry was out of action for three months when a hydraulic fault was discovered during planned maintenance in July

The council-owned ferry has experienced technical issues since its first launch, including broken chains, excessive noise, electrical faults and cars scraping their bumpers.

A push-boat is being used to keep the vessel at the right level during fast-flowing spring tides, costing £97,000 a year.

"The longer we delay in making a decision to replace the floating bridge the more it will cost our community in the long run," Mr Love said.

