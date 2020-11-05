Toilet Duck capsule swallowing death 'first known case'
- Published
The death of a two-year-old girl feared to have swallowed a toilet freshener capsule was the first case of its type in the world, an inquest has heard.
Arietta-Grace Barnett died on 9 July 2019 after she was believed to have ingested the Toilet Duck product.
A surgeon told Winchester Coroner's Court it may have caused fatal injuries.
Coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp said an issue with the item's child-proofing needed to be highlighted.
She was taken to Southampton General Hospital on 28 June after she began vomiting a "bright pink" liquid at her home in Sarisbury Green, Hampshire.
Arietta-Grace was declared well enough to leave hospital on 2 July before attending an outpatient appointment the following day.
But the toddler began bleeding a week later and died in hospital.
Ms Rhodes-Kemp said a potential problem with the Toilet Duck product was that it was designed to slow-release "globules" of chemicals.
"The child-proofing wasn't child proof because it had definitely been tampered with at the top and according to Mum, that was done by one of the children," she said.
"It was possible for this to be opened, that is an issue and will have implications to manufacturers and parents about how they keep this type of product."
'Totally unpredictable'
Paediatric surgeon Simon Keys told the hearing that if a chemical from the product had caused such a significant injury as suffered by Arietta-Grace, "that hasn't been described in a child before".
"If this is what has happened to Arietta, this is the first time it has happened in the world," he said.
"If this is the explanation for the injury, it's the first time it's been described, it's a tragedy clearly, it has wide implications for everybody in the medical community treating people with this type of injury and for the people making these products.
"The outcome was totally unpredictable and I do not think we can say for certain that this product caused that injury."
The inquest continues.