Jo Sheen: Further arrest in missing woman murder probe
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder Jo Sheen - who went missing almost 11 months ago.
Ms Sheen, 44, was last seen on a trip from Fareham to Southampton with a friend on 5 December.
The 30-year-old woman, from Southampton, has been released under investigation since her arrest.
Three men have previously been arrested on the same charge. A 29-year-old has been bailed, and the others, aged 50 and 63, released under investigation.
Hampshire Constabulary said it was treating Ms Sheen's disappearance as a murder investigation.
"Joanne is still missing and her body has not been recovered," the force said.
Ms Sheen, who has no permanent address, car, or bank account, was officially reported missing on 22 February after no-one had heard from her.
She is described as being about 5ft 1in tall, slim, with long dark brown hair.
Police launched their first appeal in April.
Officers conducted detailed searches around Empress Road in Southampton in August and continue to appeal for information.