Ryde's Vectis Hall: That'll Be the Day dancehall saved
A Georgian school building where a dancehall scene was filmed in the 1973 movie That'll Be the Day is to be brought back into community use, a council has said.
Ryde Town Council agreed to purchase Vectis Hall on the Isle of Wight for £125,000 at its meeting on Monday.
It will now be withdraw from auction by its current owner, the authority said.
That'll be the Day, which was also filmed in Hampshire and Surrey, starred musicians David Essex and Ringo Starr.
Due to the poor state of the hall and its Grade II listed status the authority said it would be a "long-term project" but hoped the work would take place within the next five years.
Opened in 1812, Vectis Hall was the first free school in Ryde and was gifted to the people of the town by the great-great grandmother of Princess Diana.
But the building on Melville Street has been neglected for several years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
During the council meeting Mayor of Ryde Michael Lilley said the authority had "seen many of Ryde's historic buildings decline under absent private owners over many years and now we have a proactive approach to purchase them".
'Keeping options open'
"For many years it was a much-loved community dancehall," she said, adding: "I remember dancehall scenes from the film That'll be the Day being filmed there as a teenager."
Describing it as a "community project", town councillor Phil Jordan said: "We are going to keep our options open but there are very interesting plans we are going to look at."
One suggestion is to turn it back into a school.
The council said a Friends of Vectis Hall group would now be formed and it has urged interested parties to come forward to help with the restoration.