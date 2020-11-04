Water Close Garden: House plan would 'desecrate' Winchester landmark
Plans to build on a familiar landmark garden in central Winchester would be "an act of desecration", campaigners have claimed
The Water Close Garden, near the cathedral, was created by its then-owner Sir Peter Smithers MP in the 1950s to be seen by passers-by.
The current owner has submitted plans for a house on the land which state it would have "no harmful impact".
More than 500 objections have been submitted to the city council.
The garden was originally created on land behind Colebrook Street after two cottages were demolished.
Although not open to the public, it can be seen from the footpath between linking the city's Water Gate with the Cathedral Close and the high street.
Guy Ashton, who lives nearby, described the garden, situated in a conservation area, as "extraordinary"
"It's a glorious, quiet and contemplative place in the centre of Winchester," he said.
"Its so close to the cathedral and listed wall and buildings that it would desecrate the surroundings. The loss would be overwhelming if this were spoilt"
Sally Miller, of the Hampshire Gardens Trust, said it had originally been intended "for the pleasure of the people of Winchester as they went to and from the Cathedral Close".
"The plans would completely destroy the design, the integrity and the peacefulness of the garden which is an awful thing to do."
The current owner Alan Stone has submitted a planning proposal for the two-storey house which would take up half the area of the garden and "return the land to its original residential use".
The plan states: "There would be no harmful impact on the character and appearance of the area or to any designated heritage assets."
Mr Stone declined to comment.