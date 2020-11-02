Coronavirus: Fleet high street to reopen to traffic
- Published
A temporary road closure aimed at helping high street shoppers maintain social distancing has been reversed after opposition from residents.
Hart District Council shut Fleet Road in Fleet, Hampshire, in August as part of a project to make busy areas safer in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the authority said it acknowledged there was a "groundswell of opinion" against the closure.
It said the road would reopen to traffic "as soon as practicable".
The closure was originally put in place after the council received a grant as part of the government's emergency active travel fund.
Hart District Council said the closure was always intended to be temporary and had made the decision to reopen the road after "analysis of feedback from residents, retailers and businesses".
Councillor Graham Cockarill, cabinet member for economic development, said the closure had not worked as had been hoped.
He added: "Whilst I believe that there are positive impacts of the scheme, it is clear there is a groundswell of opinion amongst Fleet residents that the scheme is affecting their quality of life and these concerns outweigh the continuation of the road closure."