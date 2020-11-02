BBC News

Two arrested after shots fired at houses in Southampton

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionNo-one was injured when shots were fired at homes in Carnation Road, Southampton

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after two houses were shot at.

Gun shots were fired at a property causing damage to a door in Carnation Road in the Swaythling area of Southampton on 22 October at 22:00 BST.

On Thursday gun shots were fired at a different house in the same road. No injuries were reported in both cases.

Hampshire Constabulary said a man, aged 56, and a boy, aged 16, were arrested and released under investigation.

Detectives are appealing for CCTV and say they have increased their presence in the area.

