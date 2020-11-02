Two arrested after shots fired at houses in Southampton
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after two houses were shot at.
Gun shots were fired at a property causing damage to a door in Carnation Road in the Swaythling area of Southampton on 22 October at 22:00 BST.
On Thursday gun shots were fired at a different house in the same road. No injuries were reported in both cases.
Hampshire Constabulary said a man, aged 56, and a boy, aged 16, were arrested and released under investigation.
Detectives are appealing for CCTV and say they have increased their presence in the area.